Amazon Pulls Kids Apparel With ‘Slavery’ Statement From Site

Amazon has pulled a line of pro-slavery statement tees and baby clothes after customers threatened to cancel their accounts.

Customers browsing the website noticed the apparel with the phrase “Slavery Gets S– Done” with an image of pyramids in the background sold by seller Styleart. The products were being sold through Amazon Marketplace.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The line of clothing, mugs, baby bibs, and tote bags, modelled by children and infants, immediately drew backlash from consumers and anti-slavery organizations, many threatening to cancel their accounts if Amazon didn’t do something about the apparel.

Amazon removed the products from the site, Global Citizen reports.

“How anyone can think putting that on a t-shirt is acceptable is appalling. It is offensive in the modern climate where there are more than 40 million slaves and insulting to the memory of those enslaved throughout history,” one person wrote on Twitter.

How anyone can think putting that on a t-shirt is acceptable is appalling. It is offensive in the modern climate where there are more than 40 million slaves and insulting to the memory of those enslaved throughout history!https://t.co/6Jeq1ihumr — Beth (@BethJackson1x) January 23, 2018

“Amazon how lovely is this? A little white boy with a highly insensitive and ignorant ‘Slavery Gets S– Done’ bib on. Hmm.. did they pick the cotton right amazon? Or no? Gotta love 2018, what a great start,” wrote another.

.@amazon how lovely is this? A little white boy with a highly insensitive and ignorant ‘Slavery Gets Shit Done’ bib on. Hmm.. did they pick the cotton right amazon? Or no? Gotta love 2018, what a great start. #Amazon #BOYCOTTAMAZON pic.twitter.com/DKKLFH4JKJ — Grace Croft (@Queen___Grace) January 19, 2018

Human rights organization Anti-Slavery International also commented on the products, writing that they are “absolutely shocking” and telling Amazon that they should “do better to control what you sell.”

Absolutely shocking t-shirts! – “Amazon under fire for selling ‘Slavery makes sh*t happen’ t-shirts for kids”. Come on @amazon, you should do better to control what you sell

https://t.co/BkJc8fNdFG — Anti-Slavery International (@Anti_Slavery) January 22, 2018

“All Marketplace sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who don’t will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. The products in question are no longer available,” a spokesperson for Amazon said.

Amazon’s policy on offensive products prohibits “products that promote or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual, or religious intolerance or promote organizations with such views.”