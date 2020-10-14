Amazon Prime Day 2020: 5 of the Best Halloween Deals You Need This Season

✖

Halloween is just around the corner, and with Amazon Prime Day 2020 now in full swing, shoppers have the chance to indulge in some of the spookiest sales that are sure to get you into the spirit of the holiday. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Halloween festivities have been ongoing all month long, and plenty of people are looking to up the ante this year.

Having kicked off Tuesday and set to come to an end Wednesday after having been postponed from its initial July date due to the pandemic, this year’s Prime Day will allow members to peruse some truly spooktacular deals. While experts estimate that the average discount is 20%, some items are marked down by as much as 70%-80%. Those major sales certainly give other major shopping days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday a run for their money. In fact, Amazon Prime Day is often considered the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season.

While Christmas may be far from Halloween lovers’ minds, the Prime Day deals have more than enough to get you into the Halloween spirit. Amazon Prime members – a Prime subscription is required to score these awesome discounts, and you can sign up for one by clicking here – can snatch up everything from costumes to Halloween and fall décor and everything in between, all while keeping plenty of extra money in your wallet. Below are some of the best Amazon Prime Day Halloween deals.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending against door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween as it is considered a high-risk activity, communities are finding many alternatives to still celebrate the day, and candy is included. If you find yourself needing to stock up on candy to hand out, or if you simply want to treat yourself and your sweet tooth, Amazon has some massive deals. This Hershey’s variety mix is not only a bargain – ticking in at 37-ounces, it includes a mix of Reese’s , Hershey’s chocolate, Krackle, and Mr. Good Bar miniatures – but also stylish, as it is packaged in a skull bowl that makes for the perfect Halloween decoration. You can score this deal for just $13.99 during Amazon Prime Day, whereas it typically sells for $19.99. You can view more details here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Looking to add some cute decorations to your home? Look no further than these Halloween pumpkin string lights. Discounted by 29%, which will have you purchasing them for just $11.99, these battery-powered and remote-controlled string lights are perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. They feature eight lighting modes that can be changed with just the touch of a button, and the adorable 3D design offers the perfect decoration. For more details, view it on Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Forget Christmas trees, because right now, Halloween trees are all the rage, and you can snag one for just $19.99 during Amazon Prime Day 2020. Standing 1.5-feet tall, this battery-operated black birch tree design with 24 LED purple lights offers the perfect level of creepiness to dress up your room. The multiple branches make it easy to add Halloween-theme ornaments, too. You can view more details about this tree, which typically sells for $24.99, on Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

You can’t be spotted out on Halloween in your every-day attire, and Amazon is making it cheaper than ever to score the perfect costume at a low cost, including plenty of options for children. For those wishing for a fast-pass to Hogwarts, nab a children’s Gryffindor robe for the magically low price of $20.39. You can score the accompanying wand, glasses, and tie for just $9.99 here, though it is a lightning deal and is guaranteed to go fast. View more details about the Gryffindor robe here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

If there is one thing you need to make sure of this Halloween season, it is that you have a device that allows you to view all of this year’s Halloween content. From Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween, which includes viewings of Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Addams Family to Netflix's very own “Netflix & Chills” lineup, this year, there are plenty of spooktacular TV and streaming lineups to get you into the spirit of the Halloween season, and for just $109.99, you can ensure you have a device that allows you to view it all. For Amazon Prime Day, this 32-inch Insignia TV is boasting a major discount, which drops the price from $169.99 to just $109.99. View more details on Amazon here.

