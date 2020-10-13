Amazon Prime Day 2020's Best Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here, and there are plenty of awesome deals that shoppers should know about. Prime Day has become an annual fair, with some believing that it marks the official start of the holiday shopping season. This means that shoppers are often on the lookout for the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

Originally starting as a one-day event, Amazon Prime Day has since switched to a two-day format, with some sales beginning even before the scheduled start date. Prime Day 2020 was initially slated to take place in July, though it was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the 48-hour sale starts at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 14, during which more than 1 million items will be discounted and Prime members will be treated to intermittent "Lightning Deals."

Amazon Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members, meaning that you must subscribe to Amazon Prime to cash in on the blockbuster sales, which some experts have estimated to be an average of a 20% discount. Amazon Prime is the website’s premium subscription service that comes with perks like free two-day shipping and access to loads of movies and TV shows to stream, as well as many other bonuses. An annual subscription costs $119, though Prime members can also subscribe for $12.99 per month. A free one-month trial is also available. Here is a look at some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals that members can score.

Echo Show 5 – Smart Display with Alexa

(Photo: Amazon.com)

The smallest smart display from Amazon, the Echo Show 5 is marked down to just $45. That is a $45 discount, or 50% off the original $88.99 price tag. The Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5” smart display that helps you manage your day thanks to lists, calendars and other features, and stay entertained via radio stations, podcasts, audiobooks, TV shows and movies. The device also allows you to connect with family and friends with video calling and messaging and also control your smart home. For more details, view it on Amazon here.

TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV (2019)

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Originally priced at $299.99, this TCL Smart LED Roku TV is discounted $100, with the current price tag sitting at $198. That price is a steal for this TV, which features a 40-inch screen size and high definition display with 1080p Full HD Resolution. This TV’s Smart Functionality offers access to over 5,000 streaming channels with more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV, and Easy Voice Control, which works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to help you find movie titles, launch or change channels, and switch inputs using just your voice. View more details on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Apple AirPods are the new sought-after item after Apple did away with the headphone jack, though purchasing a pair will typically set you back a pretty penny. This Prime Day season, however, you can score a major discount. Marked down $50 from their typical $249 price, Apple AirPods Pro are currently available for $199. These AirPods feature active noise cancellation and transparency mode and are sweat- and water-resistant. They come with a Wireless Charging Case, which delivers more than 24 hours of battery life. For more information, view it on Amazon here.

