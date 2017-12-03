Amazon Delivery Driver Caught Defecating in Customer’s Driveway

An Amazon customer in Sacramento got a special delivery on this week, when the delivery driver stopped to defecate in their driveway. Home security footage shows the driver squatting down discreetly behind the partially closed passenger side door, doing her business, and then rushing around to the driver’s side door to get away quickly.

The customer, Nemy Bautista, took to Facebook, posting a still from the security footage and asking, rhetorically, “Why is your driver squatting in-front of my house?”

Amazon saw the post, and Bautista told reporters from CBS Sacramento that someone from the company came out later that day to clean up the feces.

The driver was fired that day, and Amazon released a statement, saying “This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service providers. This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages and we’re in direct communication with the customer.”

The company also pointed out that most packages are being delivered without incident this holiday season, and this particular situation is something of a fluke.

Bautista was given a gift card for his troubles. He says the driver’s supervisor came out to deal with the leavings, scooping them up in a plastic bag. However, he complained that the supervisor disposed of the bag in his own trash can rather than taking it with him. “The garbage can will smell like s*** for the next few days,” he told reporters. “I also had to hose down the gutter/sidewalk area after [they] left.”

While the story is amusing to many, there are are some in the comment section of Bautista’s post sympathizing with the driver. Amazon is known for holding their employees to incredibly strict time lines, and it’s possible that the driver was sick. Other users have left comments saying that they’re drivers too, and sometimes, duty calls.