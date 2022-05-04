Amazon Product for Teachers Recalled, Could Injure Children

✖

Amazon recalled the Amazon Basics school classroom stack chairs after receiving multiple reports of the chairs falling apart. The chairs were sold on Amazon for three years until January 2022 and were available in sets of six chairs. Consumer protection agencies in the U.S. and Canada urge teachers to stop using the chairs immediately.

The chairs are made of durable plastic and were available in packs of six chairs. They were welded to chrome-played metal legs and were stackable. They measure 17 inches long X 15 minutes wide X 26 inches high. They were made for children ages three to six and could hold up to 190 pounds. They were made in pink, lime green, yellow, blue, purple, and red colors in China.

(Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Amazon received 55 consumer reports of the chairs breaking, according to an announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website. According to Canada's consumer protection agency, the internet retail giant also received a report from one Canadian consumer about the chairs breaking. The chairs cost between $128 and $190 for packages of six.

Consumers should stop using the chairs immediately and contact Amazon for a full refund and instructions on disposing of the chairs. Amazon is also contacting customers directly.

In early April, the CPSC shared another recall of furniture sold on Amazon. Bestar recalled about 129,000 wall beds sold online by Amazon, Costco, Wayfair, and Cymax in the U.S. because the beds can detach from the wall and fall on people, reports NPR. Another 53,000 of the same wall beds were recalled in Canada. According to CPSC and Bestar, a 79-year-old woman died in 2018 after the wall bed fell on her. There were another 60 reported incidents of injuries, including bruising, after the wall beds fell on them.Amazon recalled

The beds were sold online from June 2014 to March 2022, priced between $1,650 and $2,200. The recall covers Nebula, PUR, Versatile, Edge, Cielo, Audrea, Lumina, Orion, and Novello Full and Queen Wall Beds models. Consumers should stop using the beds immediately. However, consumers are entitled to a free inspection to check if their beds were installed correctly. If they need to be reinstalled, they should find a professional installer, and Bestar will reimburse the cost.