Amazon and Wayfair Buyers Should Pay Attention to Latest Recall After 6 People Seriously Cut

A popular ottoman sold and shipped from sites like Wayfair and Amazon is under a strict recall. Customers who purchased an ottoman manufactured in China and imported by Meridian Furniture Inc. should beware, as the edges are surprisingly sharp and have badly cut several people. Customers may also be eligible for a refund.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall for the Meridian Furniture ottomans this week. The furniture pieces are cylindrical with a 14.5-inch diameter and a 17-inch height. They have a velvet upholstery top available in various colors and a wooden base, with either a gold or silver metal band around the base. This metal band is the problem – it is extremely sharp and has cut at least six customers, either while unpacking it or in use.

The Meridian Furniture ottomans – referred to as stools, in some cases – were available widely on Amazon, Wayfair, Hayneedle and more, possibly under different listings with different intermediary vendors and shipping companies attached. They were also available at about 200 brick-and-mortar stores throughout the U.S. between June of 2021 and October of 2021. The CPSC estimates that there are about 8,000 of these ottomans in the country. They were typically priced between $60 and $120.

Meridian Furniture has established a recall page on its website where customers can confirm their product has been recalled and check their eligibility for a refund. They can then request that refund by calling the company directly at 1-800-808-0015.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ottomans,” reads the CPSC recall. “Contact Meridian Furniture for a prepaid mailing package and shipping label to return the product to Meridian Furniture or provide Meridian with photographic evidence of the disposal or destruction of the product to receive a full refund.”

The agency notes that six laceration injuries have been reported to Meridian Furniture due to these ottomans. Customers should notate any injuries of their own when contacting the company. It is not clear how severe the cuts were in the six known cases so far.

The CPSC is an independent agency charged with evaluating the safety of consumer products and developing uniform safety standards for various manufacturing industries. Organizing recalls is typically a last resort for the agency, which is relatively small compared to other government bodies.

A recall of any size is distressing news now as the holidays approach and the U.S. struggles with global supply chain issues. Hopefully, none of these ottomans were already wrapped and placed under a Christmas tree.