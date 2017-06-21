Amanda Knox Reveals Creepy Little Red Riding Hood Photos

A little over two years after she first started it, Amanda Knox has made her Instagram account public, and there are some very interesting, and very creepy pictures in here.

In a couple of the photos, Knox is dressed like Little Red Riding Hood, and her boyfriend, Christopher Robinson, is dressed as the Big Bad Wolf.

Wearing a large, red hooded cloak, Knox stands in the foreground, with a concerned, almost frightened look on her face.

Robinson, donning a wolf mask and a gray faux-animal-skin vest, slinks around behind her, with a menacing demeanor.

The photos were reportedly part of a shoot she did in Germany’s Black Forest.

There’s no context available to explain if they were for some sort of specific project, but it’s possible they could just be the young couple having fun together.

In 2007, Knox was at the very center of a globally publicized murder investigation.

Knox and her roommate Meredith Kercher were foreign exchange students in Italy.

One day, Knox claimed to have returned home from spending the night with her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, and discovered blood in the bathroom and Kercher’s bedroom door locked. Authorities would soon learn the girl had been murdered.

At some point during a police interrogation, Knox appeared to implicate herself and a man named Patrick Lumumba.

All three, Knox, Sollecito, and Lumumba, were initially arrested for the murder, but Lumumba was eventually released. However, another man, Rudy Guede, a known thief, was arrested after his bloodstained fingerprints were discovered in the apartment.

Knox was convicted and sentenced to 26 years in prison, but this conviction caused a significant amount of controversy.

In 2011, Knox was freed under acquittal and two years ago the Supreme Court of Cassation, Italy’s highest court, fully exonerated her, as well as Sollecito. Recently, the entire ordeal was the focus of a Netflix documentary.

It’s understandable that she would have preferred her privacy and only shared her Instagram posts this past two years, but it’s also great that she finally feels free enough to share her new life with the rest of the world.