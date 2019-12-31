Amanda Knox’s Ex-Fiance Raffaele Sollecito Announces Engagement

Amanda Knox’s former fiancé, Raffaele Sollecito, is engaged to be married, he announced on Instagram. Sollecito, who was arrested in Italy along with Knox for the 2007 murder of British woman Meredith Kercher, posted a celebratory photo announcing the news.

In the photo, Sollecito and his new fiancée, Andreea Burtea, pose together in the snow-covered mountains of Valle d’Aosta, Italy, for a selfie. “[Valle daosta] with my bride to be,” Sollecito captioned the photo.

Many of his Instagram followers congratulated the happy couple in the comments.

After Sollecito, 31, and Knox, 32, were originally convicted of murdering Kercher, 21, the two were eventually freed on appeal amid dramatic court scenes that made headlines around the world. Italy’s highest court found Sollecito not guilty in March 2015, and Rudy Guede, 33, has since been separately convicted of killing the University of Leeds student and is serving a life sentence.

Since she and Sollecito were acquitted, Knox has also moved on with her life and started dating Seattle-based poet and novelist Christopher Robinson in 2016. In November 2018, Robinson’s science fiction themed proposal went viral and the couple secretly married shortly after.

The news of their secret wedding didn’t break until nearly a year later, when Knox released a statement to the Italian media confirming the nuptials.

“We filed paperwork to be legally married in December of last year to simplify our taxes and insurance,” Knox wrote. “But we have not yet celebrated our wedding with our loved ones. This should be no more shocking than the fact that we’ve been living together for years.”

They are reportedly set to hold a ceremony with friends and family on Feb. 29, 2020.

“We are paying for everything up front (sic) ourselves,” she continued, addressing criticism sparked by reports that she and Robinson were accepting monetary donations to pay for the wedding.