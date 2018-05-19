Amal Clooney’s Royal Wedding Outfit Blows up Social Media

Amal Clooney knows how to dress up for a Royal Wedding.

The human-rights attorney won her spot on the festivities’ best dressed list when she arrived in a canary-yellow Stella McCartney dress with an asymmetrical train. And in true Royal Wedding form, the outfit was paired with a matching wide-brimmed hat with yellow netting at the front.

HAPPENING NOW: George and Amal Clooney as well as David and Victoria Beckham arrive at the #RoyalWedding. British royalty meets Hollywood royalty https://t.co/OvLScRZ1ps pic.twitter.com/eqOVeIdBtQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 19, 2018

As for husband, actor George, he wore a gray suit and light-pink tie, ensuring his wife stole the fashion conversation.

Social media buzzed around Clooney’s tasteful outfit for the occasion, while also complimenting her for more than just her looks.

“Celebrated Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband,” one user wrote along with a photo of the couple.

“Can we get a live feed of just Amal Clooney please,” CNN social media journalist Tara Mulholland tweeted.

“Amal Clooney is definitely the best dressed so far,” another user added.

Celebrated Human Rights Lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Dd5g7tIdGa — CRT (@StoryofEverest) May 19, 2018

Can we get a live feed of just Amal Clooney please pic.twitter.com/zqhMpydqwg — Tara Mulholland (@tara_mulholland) May 19, 2018

AMAL CLOONEY DIDN’T COME TO PLAY WITH YOU HOES — Tolly (@tolly_t) May 19, 2018

Amal Clooney is definitely the best dressed so far. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/aXgDUpxNEg — F (@rhubarbginn) May 19, 2018

According to USA Today, the Clooney family’s connection to the Royal Family comes from the attorney providing valuable intel to Meghan Markle when she first moved to London.

Additionally, Clooney knows a thing or two about marrying the most eligible bachelor in the world, which had to come in handy as the wedding approached.

The Royal Wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went off without a hitch Saturday morning. The display of romance and commitment had guests and admirers almost as emotional as Prince Harry himself. In traditional English fashion, the couple exited the church before sharing their first kiss as husband and wife. They locked lips on the front steps for all the world to see, as kissing is considered disrespectful inside the Church of England.

The wedding was attended by notable celebrities such as Oprah, the cast of Suits and Markle’s best friend Priyanka Chopra.

A photo of the heartwarming moment was posted on the official Kensington Palace Instagram page.

“A travelling Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment lead the procession of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex through Windsor Town,” the post read. “The Household Cavalry are among several Armed Forces personnel with a special relationship with Prince Harry providing ceremonial support at the wedding and carriage procession”.

The post included several photos of the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex parading through the town in a horse-drawn carriage.

In other areas of their wedding, the couple wasn’t shy about altering traditions. Markle, for example, opted not to include the promise to “obey” her husband in her wedding vows. The alteration was first made when Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, married his father in 1981.

After that, the next two royal brides returned to the centuries-old vows. Then, in 2011, Kate Middleton decided to remove the word “obey” once again when she married Prince William. Markle, a self-described feminist, was expected to take the traditional vow at first, so some where surprised to hear a modernized vow on Saturday.