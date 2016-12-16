Aly Raisman Is Firing Back at the Haters for Bullying Her About Her Body

Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is firing back at her childhood bullies.

Raisman took to social media to shed some light about loving your body and feeling confident in your own skin. Which means a huge jab at all the boys who made fun of her for being so athletic when she was younger. In an ad for the new Reebok Never Perfect campaign, Raisman took her chance to shut down the haters.

“Shoutout to all the boys from 5th-9th grade who made fun of me for being ‘too strong.’ Thanks for forcing me to learn to love myself and my body. My muscular arms that were considered weird and gross when I was younger have made me one of the best gymnasts on the planet. Don’t ever let anyone tell you how you should or shouldn’t look. There is no such thing as a perfect body type. I love being a part of the #PerfectNever campaign.#GirlPower #Supporteachother.”

Raisman has always been open about loving her body and being an advocate for girls everywhere. The new campaign features women of all body types (including supermodel Gigi Hadid) advocating that you should never strive for perfection because perfection is boring and never changes.

We couldn’t agree more.