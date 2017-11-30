Man Who Inspired ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Dies at 46

Anthony Senerchia Jr., the man who initially inspired the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, recently passed away.

Senerchia Jr. battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis for 14 years and that fight came to end with his death on Saturday, as reported by PEOPLE.

In a statement posted to the The Anthony Senerchia Jr. ALS Charitable Foundation website, Senerchia Jr’s family announced his passing.

“It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of Anthony Senerchia. Anthony past away early in the morning on November 25th, 2017,“ the statement reads. “Anthony fought a courageous battle with ALS and we thank you in advance for your continued support to the Anthony Senerchia Jr. ALS Charitable Foundation.“

The foundation added that they “will continue to use 100 percent of your donations to fund ALS research and to aid families whose loved ones have been stricken with the disease.“

Additionally, the website also included a quote from Senerchia Jr.

“I never thought my illness was bigger than anyone because I knew 11 years ago when I was diagnosed that everyone will endure obstacles in life and ALS was mine,” he said.

“It’s how we handle them and move forward in a positive way that will define us….its not what we take from life but what we give back to others is what ultimately defines us,“ the quote concluded.