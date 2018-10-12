All the Ways to Help Victims of Hurricane Michael

The people of the Florida panhandle are working to put themselves back together after Hurricane Michael hit ground Wednesday, leaving at least six dead and massive property destruction in its wake.

The storm started off as a Category 4 hurricane, but had been downgraded to Category 3 by the time it reached Georgia. Strong winds and rains are expected throughout the week up through North Carolina, and are sure to cause devastation throughout the area.

Keep scrolling to see some of the organizations to which you can donate that are doing work on the ground in the areas working to pick themselves back up.

The Florida Disaster Fund

The Florida Disaster Fund is the official state private fund to help the people of Florida recover from natural disasters, and is the number one recommendation from Volunteer Florida when it comes to donating money. For those closer to the area, Volunteer Florida is asking people to register as volunteers to support hurricane victims with them.

Click here to learn more about donating or volunteering.

Team Rubicon

For victims in North Carolina, Team Rubicon is on the ground still helping with recovery efforts from Hurricane Florence. A group of military veterans, Team Rubicon leaps into action to lead rescue efforts in areas affected by natural disasters.

To learn more or donate, click here.

World Vision

World Vision is a global organization that works with local groups, many of which are local churches that have opened up their doors as storm shelters.



World Vision is currently putting together “food, clean water, personal hygiene items, flood cleanup kits” and other resources for victims of Hurricane Michael.

For more information and to donate, click here.

Americares

Americares, which is focused on health care humanitarian work, announced on Twitter that they are sending an emergency response team to Florida to aid in the wake of the hurricane.

You can donate or learn more here.





Samaritan’s Purse

Samaritan’s Purse is a Charity Navigator recommended resource currently poised to act along the Gulf Coast and in Albany, Georgia, according to their website.

A network of non-denominational evangelical Christian churches, the group has a history of responding to disasters.

To donate or learn more, click here.

GlobalGiving

GlobalGiving is an international organization that supports local and grassroots efforts to recover from natural disasters, and has already set up a Hurricane Michael Relief Fund.



The fund has a goal of $2 million dollars right now, which will be divided between immediate needs and long-term rebuilding efforts.

To donate to the fund, click here.

Direct Relief

Direct Relief is also a Charity Navigator-recommended organization without any political or religious affiliation, saying they support anyone without “regard to politics, religion, ethnic identities or ability to pay” on their website.

The organization supports about 200 health care facilities in the area expected to be affected by Hurricane Michael, and is operating 10 emergency medical packs in the area.

To donate or learn more, click here.

Red Cross

The American Red Cross is one of the larger relief efforts in the U.S., and just this year has financial assistance for Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma and California wildfire relief programs.

It is currently accepting donations for Hurricane Michael recovery here.