All the Victims of the Texas School Shooting

Friday’s Santa Fe High School shooting claimed the lives of 10 people and their names have been released by Texas authorities. The victims include a substitute teacher and an exchange student from Pakistan.

The shooting happened early Friday morning at the high school in Santa Fe, a city south of Houston. Ten people — eight students and two teachers — were killed, making it the worst school shooting since the Parkland, Florida shooting on Feb. 14, where 17 people were killed.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student, was identified as the suspect. According to an affidavit, he admitted to the shooting and said he targeted the 10 people killed. He allegedly used a .38 pistol and shotgun, both legally owned by his father, in the shooting. Authorities also found pressure cookers and pipe bombs around the school. None of them detonated.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also said Pagourtzis planned to take his own life, but “didn’t have the courage to commit the suicide,” so he gave himself up to police.

Pagourtzis is now in custody at the Galveston County Jail on capital murder charges without bail.

Ann Perkins

Ann Perkins was a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School.

Ann Perkins was a beloved teacher, family friend, & woman. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, & students. She lived an impeccable life filled with traveling, love, family, & a bit of champagne. Rest easy our beautiful nurturing angel. I love you. ?☀️ pic.twitter.com/E4F1ss1hQb — ☯︎ (@lemonylyd) May 18, 2018

“Ann Perkins was a beloved teacher, family friend, & woman. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, & students. She lived an impeccable life filled with traveling, love, family, & a bit of champagne,” a Twitter user who knew Perkins wrote. “Rest easy our beautiful nurturing angel. I love you.”

Her daughter’s dance studio, TNT Dance Xplosion, also confirmed the sad news.

Chris Stone

Chris Stone, 17, was a member of the high school football team. Aidan Gomez, his teammate, told Buzzfeed News he was a “nice, outgoing kid” who would “do anything for anyone.”

A tough update to bring you. @abc13houston has learned Chris Stone was one of the students killed at Santa Fe High School. His family shared these photos of him taken just the other week. He was a junior that was in art class this morning. pic.twitter.com/YV4JdeTniH — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) May 18, 2018

“He was down-to-earth, and liked football, to hang out with friends, and relax,” Gomez told Buzzfeed. “Our next football season is going to be dedicated to him.”

Sabika Sheikh

Sabika Sheikh was an exchange student from Pakistan, taking part in a program supported by the U.S. State Department. The Pakistani Embassy in Washington, D.C. confirmed her death on Twitter.

Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has expressed heartfelt condolences for the victims of the tragic incident at the Santa Fe High School in Texas this morning 1/3 — Pakistan Embassy, DC (@PakEmbassyDC) May 18, 2018

“Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has expressed heartfelt condolences for the victims of the tragic incident at the Santa Fe High School in Texas this morning,” reads a statement from the embassy. “Among the victims was Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student.”

Among the victims was Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika’s family and friends”. Ambassador Chaudhry 2/3 — Pakistan Embassy, DC (@PakEmbassyDC) May 18, 2018

Angelique Ramirez

Family members told KHOU Angelique Ramirez was one of the victims.

Family confirms this is Angelique Ramirez, one of several people killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School. ?#khou11 pic.twitter.com/CygzlKFN2k — Rekha Muddaraj (@RekhaKHOU) May 19, 2018

Her sister, Araceli Ramirez, called Ramirez “so outgoing, so precious, kind, beautiful, smart” in a Facebook post.

“You deserved so much, you had so much planned for yourself and they took that away from you,” Araceli wrote. “But you’re okay now, no more hurt, no more tears, just happiness. I hope heaven treats you right baby girl. I will love you always Angelique, till my last breath. Rest easy sister love. I’ll see you again my love.”

Cynthia Tisdale

Cynthia Tisdale was a teacher’s aide killed in the shooting. Her brother-in-law, John Tisdale, posted an emotional message on his Facebook page.

“We never know when our death will come. Cynthia planned on one day retiring and being a full-time grandmother. It will never happen,” he wrote.

John Tisdale said Tisdale was a member of the Anchor Bible Baptist Church in Pharr, Texas.

Leia Olinde said her aunt was married to her husband for almost 40 years. She “never met a woman who loved her family so much,” Olinde told the Associated Press.

Olinde’s fiance, Eric Sanders, told the AP, “Words don’t explain her lust for life and the joy she got from helping people.”

Shana Fisher

Shana Fisher, a student in the art class where the shooter opened fire, has been identified as one of the victims. Her mother shared the news with Click2Houston.com.

Sadly, we have another update regarding the death of a student. Shana Fisher died in today’s shooting at Santa Fe High School, her mother confirms to @KPRC2. https://t.co/V9o4jsyhBU #hounews #SantaFeStrong pic.twitter.com/cWOJRH3CkB — Aaron Wische (@KPRC2AaronEP) May 19, 2018

Kim Vaughn

Click2Houston.com reports that Kim Vaughn was another student victim from the shooting. Her mother, Rhonda Hart, told the station her daughter was also in the art class. Hart also shared the news on Facebook. “We need GUN CONTROL. WE NEED TO PROTECT OUR KIDS,” she wrote.

Aaron Kyle McLeod

Aaron Kyle McLeod’s family told ABC News he was one of the victims. He was 15 years old.