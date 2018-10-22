All the Best Halloween Freebies and Deals to Grab This Season

A number of stores and restaurants are bringing the fun of trick-or-treating to adults this Halloween.

All Hallows Eve is quickly approaching, and not only is candy not the only thing being handed out for free, but kids are also not the only ones able to go trick-or-treating. As the spookiest night of the year nears, a slate of new freebies and deals, including free meals and discounts, are being announced, promising that adults will not go home empty-handed.

Put on your scariest costume and keep scrolling to see everywhere that you can score deals and freebies on Halloween.

Applebee’s

This chain restaurant is keeping with its tradition of rolling out special cocktails each month, with Halloween seeing the addition of the Boo Lagoon.



October also saw the addition of the Zombie cocktail. Ringing in at only $1, the cocktail features rum, pineapple, passionfruit, cherry and lime and is topped with a gummy brain.

Baskin-Robbins

When Trick OREO®️ Treat is available, pick treat, not trick. pic.twitter.com/c8zGaCSMIT — Baskin-Robbins (@BaskinRobbins) October 3, 2018

On Halloween only, customers can get their fill of ice cream by scoring ice cream scoops for only $1.50.



Bojangle’s

It’s BOO Time, y’all. Show us your best Bojangles’-themed costume, and you could win gift cards and a Seasoned Fried Turkey! Enter here: https://t.co/QuxFAtPQR8. pic.twitter.com/jG1BS3QmDf — Bojangles’ (@Bojangles1977) October 16, 2018

Customers who show up in their best Bojangle’s-themed costume and snap a picture for the fast food chain’s website will be entered for a chance to win $200 in gift cards.

The Cheesecake Factory

Customers who order from Cheesecake Factory via DoorDash from Monday, Oct. 29 through Wednesday, Oct. 31 will receive a complimentary slice of either the Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake. Customers must order $30 worth of food to nab the deal and enter the code TREATORTREAT at checkout.



Chipotle

The Boorito deal is returning for a limited time at Chipotle restuarants this All Hallows Eve. For $4 at participating stores, customers can grab a burrito, bowl, salad or taco. The deal can also be scored through the Chipotle app or online (for both pickup and delivery) by using the code BOORITO.

Chili’s

Maybe you’re still deciding on Halloween plans, but we can help you decide on the drink part. #MOTM pic.twitter.com/JFWOKzTp07 — Chili’s Grill & Bar (@Chilis) October 20, 2018

Chili’s is channeling the spirit of October and Halloween into its newest drink: the Pumpkin ‘Rita. The Halloween treat, for adults only, features a combination of Monin Pumpkin Spice Syrup, Lunazul Silver Tequila, Triple Sec and a splash of Captain Morgan. The Pumpkin ‘Rita is only available through Oct. 31.

IHOP

Kids under 12 dining at IHOP between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Halloween can score a plate of scary face pancakes. For adults, the International House of Pancakes debuted a fall-themed drinks dubbed IHOPS, which draw inspiration from the restaurant’s pumpkin pancakes.

Kohl’s

If you are wanting to do a little shopping on Oct. 31, Kohl’s is your one-stop shop for everything, and they’re offering 20 percent off orders over $100, plus free shipping with online orders using the promo code PAYLESS.



Krispy Kreme

We’ve got your Halloween candy cravings covered. pic.twitter.com/ZOU9ozcU3T — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) October 22, 2018

The only thing better than free candy is free donuts, and customers headed to Krispy Kreme in costume on Halloween can grab a free one.

McDonald’s

We’re filling your bag with WINS this Halloween. ? To celebrate our new instant win game, we transformed a McDonald’s into a spooky spectacular called Trick. Treat. Win! Fright Lights! ? Head over to your local McDonald’s for a 1 in 4 chance at winning prizes.? #TrickTreatWin pic.twitter.com/Gz6jai7zGK — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) October 11, 2018

The Golden Arches are offering fans the chance to win big. Participate in McDonald’s Trick. Treat. Win! game found on select McDonald’s food items to win free food and even a car.

Papa John’s

It’s a lot easier to carve a pizza than it is to carve a pumpkin. Don’t be afraid to split some slices with friends this National Pizza Month! pic.twitter.com/im1WFBehUX — Papa John’s Pizza (@PapaJohns) October 18, 2018

Using the code JACKOLANTERN on the Papa John’s website to order, customers can grab a spooky pizza. The Jack-o’-lantern pizza is shaped like a pumpkin and and decorated like a jack-o’-lantern.



Spirit Halloween

If you’re still looking for a costume or want to stock up on Halloween decorations, head over to Spirit Halloween. The spookily festive store is offering frightening deals, including $10 off orders over $65; $20 off orders over $100; $30 off orders over $150; and $50 off orders over $200 with the promo code 18CAT.