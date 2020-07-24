Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has dismissed Rep. Ted Yoho's apology for allegedly calling her a "f—ing b—," saying, "I am someone's daughter too." Ocasio-Cortez delivered a impassioned speech from the House floor on Friday, after Yoho was reportedly heard by a reporter using the term in reference to her following a heated discussion they has on the House steps. He later denied that he used the term, saying that he has "been married for 45 years with two daughters," and is "very cognizant" of his language. "The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues," he added, per PEOPLE. "And if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding."

Ocasio-Cortez rejected his statement and subsequent apology, saying, "Yesterday, Rep. Yoho decided to come to the floor of the House of Representatives and make excuses for his behavior. And that, I could not let go. I could not allow my nieces, I could not allow the little girls that I go home to, I could not allow victims of verbal abuse and worse to see that, to see that excuse, and to see our Congress accept it as legitimate and accept it as an apology." She added, "I do not need Rep. Yoho to apologize to me. Clearly, he does not want to. Clearly, when given the opportunity, he will not. And I will not stay up late at night waiting for an apology from a man who has no remorse over calling women and using abusive language towards women."

"This is not new and that is the problem." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez excoriates GOP Rep. Ted Yoho on the House floor after an alleged confrontation where he made profane comments to the congresswoman. https://t.co/9Skzjjdlrj pic.twitter.com/6TYSsnHZI4 — ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez went on to criticize Yoho for referring to his wife and daughter, calling it an excuse "for poor behavior." She continued, "Mr. Yoho mentioned that he has a wife and two daughters. I am two years younger than Mr. Yoho's youngest daughter. I am someone's daughter too. My father, thankfully, is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter." Ocasio-Cortez added, "My mother got to see Mr. Yoho's disrespect on the floor of this House towards me on television. And I'm here because I have to show my parents that I am their daughter. And that they did not raise me to accept abuse from men."