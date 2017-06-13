Alex Jones Slams Megyn Kelly With Brutal Joker Comment

Political provocateur Alex Jones, conspiracy theorist and InfoWars creator, has shared some strong words against journalist Megyn Kelly in the wake of their controversial interview.

Kelly will be airing an interview with Jones on her new NBC show Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly this weekend, and it has caused a ton of controversy online, just as many things have in the political spectrum this year.

Kelly has been forced to defend interviewing Jones, who has pushed the conspiracy theory that Sandy Hook shootings were staged. But now Jones himself has been giving the former Kelly File host a ton of grief this week, including a dig at her appearance that was pointed out by the Daily Mail.

“You can have that painted-on joker smile all you want,’ Jones said about Kelly during his radio show. “And those lawyer, sociopath eyes. But at the end of the day, I’ve spoken the truth.”

“Not feminine. Cold. Robotic. Dead,” he also said in his normally unhinged fashion. “I felt zero attraction to Megyn Kelly. That’s not an insult to Megyn Kelly. I talked to a lot of other folks that know her. They say, ‘No. It’s the same.’ Because you’re dealing with a sociopath? A psychopath? I don’t know.”

These comments were especially odd in wake of Kelly’s defense of Jones and positive comments he made about her appearance earlier in the week.

“I got to say, she’s prettier in person,” he previously said. “I never know whether that’s a compliment or not in my line of work.”

After that initial bizarre Joker-referencing rant, Jones kept going. This time he referenced the upcoming Blade Runner sequel and referred to himself as a “fat toad creature.”

“I wanted to see it for myself. The girl next door sitting there with the toad creature,” he said. “She should be in the new Blade Runner as the new replicant robot. I’m like this fat toad creature.”

He also said he told Kelly some incredibly alarming things, such as “Your children are going to die of cancer. You’re going to outlive your children, Megyn.”

Alex Jones’ interview will air on Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly this week on NBC.