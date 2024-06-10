Chocolate lovers need to be wary of their next snack. An urgent "do not eat" warning and recall has been issued for chocolate bars sold by Tesco after they were found to pose a "possible health risk" to consumers. The British multinational groceries and general merchandise retailer issued the recall due to the possible presence of undeclared allergens, meaning the chocolate bars pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.

The recall impacts two different multipacks sold by the supermarket, according to the UK's Food Standards Agency (FSA). Tesco Nutty Nougat Caramel Chocolate Bars multipack with a best before date of 28 February 2025 and Tesco Dreamy Caramel Chocolate Bars multipack with a best before date of 31 January 2025 and 28 February 2025 are included in the recall. Both products were available in a pack size of "6 x 40g," per the notice." Images of the recalled products are available here.

Tesco said it issued the recall "due to a mispack," which resulted in a "risk of peanuts not being declared as an ingredient in the product." Peanuts are one of the most common causes of severe allergy attacks, according to the Mayo Clinic. Signs and symptoms of a peanut allergy include skin reactions, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive problems, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath or wheezing, and a runny nose. These symptoms usually occur within minutes after exposure. Peanut allergy is the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

The FSA advised consumers who purchased the recalled chocolate bars not to eat them and instead return the products to any Tesco store for a full refund. Tesco added that no receipt is required to return the products. The FSA added that the company "has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organizations, which will tell their members about the recall" and has also "issued a recall notice to its customers," which explain why the product is being recalled and informs consumers what to do if they have bought the recalled product.