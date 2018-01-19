Man Shoots and Kills Son, Daughter and Her Fiance Before Killing Himself

An Alabama father killed himself on Thursday after shooting dead his son, daughter and her fiancé.

Tony Parker called police to confess his crimes, then emergency responders were dipstched to a home in White Places just before 1 p.m., The Anniston Star reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We received a call to 911 and the man said he’d killed some people and that he was going to kill himself,” Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said. He reportedly gave the responder his home address.

A deputy pulled up on the home and “found three bodies in the front yard, none of which were the man that called,” Wade continued.

The bodies were identified as Parker’s 12-year-old son Rusty, 19-year-old daughter, Heather, and her fiancé, 20-year-old Brandon Roberts.

Authorities reportedly traced the 911 call back to a store in Rabbittown, where they discovered Parker’s body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As of Friday afternoon, police have not revealed a suspected motive for the killings.

Tasha Parker, Heather and Rusty’s older sister, told the Daily Mail their father was a “monster” who “put them through hell their whole lives.”

WIAT reports that the children did not normally live with their father and police are investigating why they were at the home. Their mother was out of town during the alleged murders, but Tasha Parker claims Rusty lived in her home, while Heather and Brandon lived together.

“His wife separated from him in the last several months and he hadn’t been taking that well,” Wade told PEOPLE on Friday. Wade also told the outlet that Parker apparently called his sister before he took his own life, telling her what he did and what he was about to do.

According to Heather’s friends, she was studying to become a nurse and was earning “straight As” at college. Her fiancé worked as a forklift driver in Georgia, they said.

Roberts’ mother expressed her devastation following the loss of her son on Thursday.

“It just doesn’t seem fair what has happened. I miss my baby boy so dang much,” she wrote on Facebook Thursday night, Daily Mail reports. “I just want to hold him and never let go. Please continue to pray for my family.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a person who claims to be a close family friend. The page is being used to collect donations to help Rusty and Heather’s mother pay for their burials.

“This is a wonderful community,” Wade told PEOPLE. “This man, for whatever reasons, decided to destroy his family, which is heartbreaking on many levels.”