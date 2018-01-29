Watch Alabama Coach Nick Saban Dancing to ‘The Cupid Shuffle’

Alabama football coach Nick Saban recently visited a potential new recruit and ended up getting caught on video dancing “The Cupid Shuffle.”

While spending some time with highly sought-after high school defensive back Eddie Smith, Saban threw on his dancing shoes and showed off his fancy footwork.

Looking just as dapper as always, he was sporting a classic Crimson Tide-colored sportcoat.

Saban is clearly proving that being good on your feet isn’t just something he tells his players, he lives what he preaches.

The video was posted by Smith to his personal Facbeook page and many of his friends and followers commented on “Nick gettin down.”

“Wow he’s a good dancer. Should have known,” one person said, while another emphatically suggested, “DANCING WITH THE STARS WILL HAVE HIM NEXT SEASON!!!”

Saban has plenty of reasons to dance, considering his team just won the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.

On January 8, The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 26–23 in overtime, after overcoming a 13–0 deficit at halftime.

Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa was named best offensive player of the game, and Da’Ron Payne, also from The Crimson Tide, was named defensive player of the game.

Some might say that Alabama’s comeback was miraculous, but it certainly wasn’t the first surprising thing to happen this college football season.

Back in Nov., USC’s Deontay Burnett appeared to have vanishing abilities, as he seemed to miraculously disappear in a video that went viral.

In the clip, the camera was focused on players 14 and 88, who were doing a joint celebration dance complete with some fancy hand and feet work, not dissimilar to what we just saw form Saban.

Burnett, number 80, could be seen standing behind the two of them and as they cross paths in front of him and then uncross, Burnett completely, and inexplicably, disappeared.

It is one of the most bizarre things you will ever see and it is impossible to understand.

Upon viewing it multiple times, it appears the only logical explanation is that he ducks behind player number 50, who is casually walking behind the celebrating teammates, and runs off screen quickly to the right, but it’s not entirely clear.

The only other plausible explanations for Burnett’s disappearance are that he is secretly a David Blaine-like illusionist, or a mutant of some kind with invisibility powers.

Burnett acknowledged the video by retweeting a USC Trojans tweet that joked, “Now we know why no one can cover Deontay Burnett, he has superpowers.”