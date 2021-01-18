AirBnb Owner Slams Group of Capitol Rioters Who Stayed at His Rental With Scathing Review

✖

An Airbnb host left a scathing review for his guests after he learned they attended the violent Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Speaking with the Intelligencer, a man going by the name of Paul said he was appalled after discovering his booked guest named "Melissa" was actually a group of eight who stormed the U.S. Capitol building amid Congress’ efforts to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

Opening up about the experience to the outlet, Paul said he was initially under the impression that Melissa was coming to the Washington, D.C. area for "a history sightseeing trip." Although Paul, a "die-hard Democrat and a supporter of American democracy generally," had heard rumors about the planned "Stop the Steal" protest from his neighbors, he admitted he was initially concerned, explaining that even if the woman ended up being a protester, it was not his place to stop her from peacefully assembling. When the booking date arrived, however, Melissa arrived at the door not alone, but with seven other people, and on the morning of Jan. 6, Pail watched as the group marched out of the rental with a MAGA flag. Paul said, "that’' when I was like, 'Oh f–, I've got a problem.'"

Paul told the Intelligencer that after the deadly riot, he watched the surveillance cameras outside his home in horror as one of the guests recounted being at the riot when speaking on the phone, stating, "we stormed the Capitol, we got inside of it" and "Trump said we're gonna march over to the Capitol Building … And we're going to tell them what's been happening. To be honest, they deserved it." Although Paul attempted to contact Airbnb to notify the company his guests were confirmed insurrectionists, he was unable to get in touch with a representative from the company. After the guests left town, Paul took matters into his own hands by leaving a scathing review of Melissa.

"When Melissa booked my Airbnb, she claimed it was for a 'history sight seeing trip' but instead she and her guests made history by participating in the most horrific attack on our democracy at the Capitol building on January 6, 2021," his review reads. "She and her guests returned after the riot and bragged in front of my house, captured on my Ring doorbell, 'I was there ... I didn't want to get involved as much as I did but to be honest they deserved it.' A Capitol Police officer was murdered and four of the rioters lost their lives. I wouldn't recommend renting to Melissa."

Although Paul said he did not receive the help he needed from Airbnb upon first contact, the rental company finally called him back after he posted the less than stellar review of his guests. The company, according to Paul, called him to inform him Melissa wished to rescind the review she had left him. Paul said he "went off on this person," asking, "'How the f– are you gonna let her rescind her review when I have evidence of this person participating in an attack on the Captiol?'" Paul was then given another number to call.

In the wake of the deadly riot, which has since led to multiple arrests, Airbnb is hoping to aid in preventing further violence in the days leading up to Biden's inauguration Wednesday. The company has since canceled all reservations in Washington D.C. for the week of the inauguration. Announcing the move, the company said the cancellations come at city officials' request.