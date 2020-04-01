Air Jordan Release Dates Reportedly Delayed Due to Coronavirus Issues

Fans will have to wait to get their hands on the new Air Jordan’s because their highly anticipated release has been put on hold and potentially due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shoes were set to start selling in the spring but have been pushed back to a later, unconfirmed date.

The list of shoes anticipated to have a delay will be the “DMP” Air Jordan VI Retro, “Fire Red” Air Jordan V Retro, “Flint” Air Jordan XIII Retro, as well as, new colorways like the “Court Purple” Air Jordan IV, Air Jordan XI Low Suede and the “Top 3” Air Jordan V according to Complex. While it has not yet been confirmed that the delay is due to COVID-19, there is speculation surrounding it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This isn’t the only delay people will see as a result of the outbreak. Several events, TV shows, movies and more have been pushed back. The 2020 Olympics that were set to take place in Tokyo have been moved to 2021. The decision was revealed by IOC member Dick Pound, who had previously informed reporters that a cancellation could be in play. The expectation is that the Olympics will be held in 2021, but details are still being determined.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound explained over the phone in an interview with USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

American Idol has canceled their studio production due to the coronavirus as well in hopes of keeping everyone safe. This doesn’t mean everything is canceled but it’s being reported that the show will be abandoning filming in a studio. Prior to this, production had sent contestants who advanced into the Top 20 home due to the outbreak. Producers will take things on a week-to-week basis when evaluating what their next move will be. An email obtained by TMZ shared a message that was sent to the crew, “As we continue to monitor advice from federal and local agencies, it seems unlikely we are going to be able to make it back into the studio for this season of American Idol.”

The annual CMA Fest set to take place from June 4-7 in Nashville, Tennessee, has been canceled too. “After careful deliberation, and in following the latest guidance from national, state and local authorities, we are sad to announce the CMA Fest will not take place in 2020,” a statement on the festival’s website announced.

Other festivals like Coachella and South By Southwest were also canceled and moved to later dates.

Photo credit: Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty.