Air India Express Crashes and Splits in Two After Skidding off Runway With Nearly 200 on Board

An Air India Express plane split in two after skidding off a runway with somewhere between 170 and 190 passengers on board, several of whom were injured. Indian Express, a news outlet, reports that the plane was meant to fly to Dubai, but never got off the ground. "The aircraft overshot the runway, fell into a valley and broke up into two pieces," DGCA sources told the outlet. "There are some survivors." While it is unknown how many fatalities there are so far, it is reported that the pilot of the plane was killed in the ground crash.

This story is developing...