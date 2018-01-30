Air Force Sergeant Under Investigation for ‘Racist’ Facebook Rant

An Air Force sergeant is under investigation after a vulgar video rant slamming black female subordinates as disrespectful went viral on social media.

Tech. Sgt. Geraldine Lovely was removed from her supervisor position Monday evening while officials investigate her conduct, the Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas Valley said in a statement, as the Las Vegas Sun first reported.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“TSgt Geraldine Lovely, a member of the 99th Force Support Squadron, has been removed from her supervisory role while leadership continue to gather facts regarding this incident,” the base said via statement.

In the 90-second profanity-laced vidoe, Lovely wears her military camouflage and says she has issues with lower-ranking “black females,” who, according to her, show her no respect and “constantly” show attitude.

“It pisses me the f— off that they have no f—ing respect and constantly having an attitude,” she said in the video. “What the f— is up with that?”

“I am trying my best to hold my professionalism with them, but good God, they have no f—ing respect whatsoever,” she said. “I’m over it. Why is that? Why is it that every time I encounter my subordinates that are black females, they have a giant f—ing attitude.”

Lovely reportedly shared the video in a private group called the Nellis Burn Book, but she took it down after others started calling her tirade racist.

“It’s not an issue of race. You don’t know how to effectively interact, lead or build a positive relationship with your suborindates,” a Facebook user named Michael Griffin wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

Another technical sergeant named Johnny Frink wrote, “This is bulls—. Be an NCO. A REAL NCO wouldn’t see colors other than CAMO and would utilize every avenue to address the issue from the bottom up. Grow up, and lead the way we were all trained.”

According to screenshots viewed by Military.com, Lovely commented on the Nellis Burn Book page after the video started circulating online, writing, “Thank you for ruining my career.”

The video was re-uploaded elsewhere on Facebook and has garnered over 1 million views as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Air Force officials are considering disciplinary action against Lovely and “are checking to see if this is a broader issue on the base.”

“While the actions of this individual are inappropriate and unacceptable, we are using this unfortunate situation to continue a dialogue with our Airmen about the topic of good order and discipline, as well as adherence to the Air Force Core Values,” the statement went on to say.