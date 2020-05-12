Ahmaud Arbery's Autopsy Conducted, Jogger Was Hit by 3 Shotgun Blasts

✖

The official cause of Ahmaud Arbery's has been revealed. The late 25-year-old was killed by a father-son due in February while jogging near his home in Brunswick Georgia on Feb. 23.

According to TMZ, Abery died from 2 shotgun wounds, as well as suffered a third. An autopsy conducted by the Glynn County Coroner on Feb. 24, which found he'd died from two close-range shotgun blasts in his chest. X-rays also revealed two different clusters of buckshot pellets. The video of the confrontation, which went viral last week and eventually led to the arrest of Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael, three shots can be heard. It's now clear he was struck by all three.

The father-son duo were arrested on Thursday after the case had been taken over by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation from local police. "Our goal in every investigation is to seek the truth," GBI Director Vic Reynolds told reporters Wednesday. "And that's exactly what we intend on doing in this matter. I realize that emotions are running high in this community and they’re running high throughout the state, and the last thing anyone wants to do is extend us any patience. But I also realize that this investigation must be done correctly and therefore I must ask for a little of your patience."

On Friday, the two appeared in court via video conference before Glynn County Magistrate Judge Wallace Harrell. The judge read the men their rights and the aggravated assault and felony murder charges, while they only spoke to confirm their names. Outside the courthouse, organizers gathered to sing "Happy Birthday" for Arbery, who would have had his 26th birthday on Friday.

While the arrests were met with praise from Arbery's family, they were vocally unhappy over the fact that it took several weeks before any action was taken. "They did not arrest the killers of Ahmaud Arbery because they saw the video," family attorney Ben Crump told the Associated Press. "They arrested the killers of Ahmaud Arbery because we saw the video, the public saw the video and it went viral. It was shocking. People were astonished."

Gregory McMichael, a former police detective and district attorney's office investigator, said they armed themselves and chased Arbery in their truck while he was jogging. They had also stated that they believed he fit the description of a suspect in a recent string of burglaries in the area, and chased him in their truck before the fatal confrontation.