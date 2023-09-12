Adult Film Actress Arrested for DUI

Former adult film star Katherine Colabella is behind bars after she was arrested in Plantation, Florida for causing a crash while driving under the influence. The 34-year-old, who went by the stage name Kitty Bella during her adult entertainment career, was booked into the Broward County Jail on Sunday, Sept. 3 on charges of DUI, driving with a suspended license, and a probation violation, according to 7 News Miami.

According to an arrest report, Colabella was driving her black Mercedes-Benz along Cypress Road in Plantation when she "rear-ended a vehicle which was stopped at a red traffic signal at West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 70th Avenue." Colabella then "fled the area northbound on Northwest 70th Avenue," and was eventually stopped by officers, who said she had "bloodshot, watery eyes, the odor commonly associated with alcoholic beverages coming from her mouth as she cried and spoke."

When she was asked to participate in roadside sobriety test, Colabella reportedly told an officer, "'I can do whatever you want. Jumping Jacks ... you want [expletive] toe touches? I can do whatever." Miami News Times reports that the arrest report states that during a "walk-and-turn" test, Colabella told officers, "I'm a bit dyslexic" and stated that she was "naturally wobbly." The officer stopped the test for her safety." Colabella also reportedly refused to consent to a breath test.

Colabella ultimately failed the sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. According to the arrest report, as Colabella was crying in the backseat of the police car, she told police she was unaware that she was involved in a car accident.

The crash marked the second such DUI crash for Colabella, who in March 2021 was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury after she struck the Rev. Noé Aguilar as he bicycled home from work while driving on the MacArthur Causeway. Colabella fled the scene and attempted to leave her damaged vehicle with valet parking employees at the Continuum condominium in South Beach. Aguilar was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he underwent surgery to stop a brain bleed and remained in a coma for weeks. Colabella was eventually arrested and confessed to police that she was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the crash. She was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and reckless driving and managed to avoid jail, instead receiving a house arrest sentence.

Colabella was still on probation at the time of the most recent incident. She has been charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license, and a probation violation. During a court hearing in Broward County, the presiding judge noted, "Of course, there is the probation violation, being held at no bond." Colabella remains behind bars and is expected to be transferred to Miami-Dade County to face parole violation charges.