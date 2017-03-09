Adorable 3-Year-Old Genius Blows Ellen’s Mind

Everyone thinks their kids are smart, but not everyone’s kids can recite the entire periodic table of elements by age 3. Three-year-old Brielle recently appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where she not only was quizzed on the elements, but also announced that she knows all her states and capitals too — even in Europe and Africa! Oh, and she also knows all the presidents. No big deal.

Watch the video from Ellen and see if you can keep up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

>> Read more: 9 Ways Books Make Your Kid Awesome At Life