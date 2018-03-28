9 Actresses Who Should Play Stormy Daniels

With the Stormy Daniels 60 Minutes interview dominating the ratings, it seems like only a matter of time before we get a movie of some kind about her alleged affair with Donald Trump.

It could be any type of movie: Big budget, indie, or just a Lifetime-esque TV movie.

There are various perspectives that could be taken as well. For example, the 1998 Oscar-nominated film Primary Colors was based on a novel that was indirectly about President Bill Clinton’s first presidential campaign in 1992.

More recently, I, Tonya took a unique approach to biographical film by blending recollections of the events and using mockumentary elements, such as having the characters give interviews and break the fourth wall.

Regardless of what the main focus of the film is, be it Trump or Daniels’ life, there are numerous actress who are more than capable portraying Daniels.

The New York Post put together a list, which we have adapted below, but we’ve also included a few of out own suggestions.

Scroll down for a list of actress who should be considered to play Stormy Daniels.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan could be a top contender to play Stormy Daniels, because as a blonde she looks surprisingly similar to the adult film star.

She’s also just slightly older than Daniels was at the time of the alleged affair (which reportedly took place around 2006).

Patricia Arquette

One option for a film that had to portray Daniels both at the time of her affair with Trump and 12 years later would be to have multiple actresses play her.

Patricia Arquette would be fantastic as the now near-40 Daniels who opens up about the alleged relationship.

She’s given powerful performances in films such as Boyhood and TV shows such as Medium, which serve as proof of her commanding ability.

Anne Hathaway

Anna Hathaway is an Oscar-winning actress with impeccable talent. She has also not been shy about baring it all for a role in the past, and there’s a good chance that a role as Stormy Daniels could call for that.

Both her skill and her willingness to put everything into a role would make her an excellent choice.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis is more than just a talent actress, she is also a bit of a force to be reckoned with.

She presents a very non-nonsense attitude and doesn’t pretend to be a damsel-in-distress.

These are exactly the qualities necessary to play the role of a woman facing off against a billionaire president and his entire administration.

Kat Dennings

Much like Lindsay Lohan, with blonde locks Kat Dennings (right) could nearly double for a young Stormy Daniels.

She also has years of acting experience on shows like 2 Broke Girls and the first two Thor films that prove she’s ready for a more characterized role.

Charlize Theron

The biographical route is not new to Theron, as she turned out a career-defining performance in the film Monster.

Monster is about real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos, who was a prostitute that ended up murdering many of her clients out of a fear tha they were trying to rape her, which was rooted in an actual rape she suffered many years earlier.

Theron’s performance Monster cemented her status as an A-list star with genuine talent and is still considered to be one of the best acting performances of all-time.

She could very easily portray Stormy Daniels and bring a visceral layer to the role that would make her stand out.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson has proven time and again that she is a bold actress with inimitable abilities.

With her level of talent, it would be very easy for her to step in the role of Daniels and exude sheer confidence and unwavering strength.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is fairly new to “big-time” acting, at least in comparison to many of the other iconic actresses on our list, but she has made a big splash in short amount of time.

Her breakout performance in The Wolf of Wall Street set her up for acclaimed roles in films such as Z for Zachariah and the 2018 Oscar nominated film I, Tonya.

Robbie has the commanding presence necessary to become Stormy Daniels on screen, but also the intuition to not make the performance feel too gut-punchingly heavy for the audience.

Stormy Daniels

It’s either the most obvious choice, or the most oblivious one, but, either way, who better to play Stormy Daniels than Stormy Daniels?

She’s already an actress. Sure, it’s of the “adult entertainment variety, but time in front of the camera is still experience. She’s had small roles in more mainstream projects as well, though.

Plus many other adult film stars like Sasha Grey and Traci Lords have had success breaking into the mainstream film industry.

Don’t count her out. Not only could she work from a script, she could bring a sense of awareness and familiarity to the role that no other actress would be able to.