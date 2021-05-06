Actor's Son Caught up in Drug Bust

✖

Indian actor Dalip Tahil's son Dhruv was arrested by Mumbai police earlier this week. The Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotic Cell allegedly found bank transactions and communications between Dhruv and a drug dealer on WhatsApp. Dhruv allegedly bought illegal drugs from the seller multiple times between 2019 and 2021, police said, reports Bollywood Hungama News Network.

Communication between Dhruv and alleged drug dealer Muzaamil Abdul Shaikh showed Dhruv bought drugs from Shaikh multiple times over the past three years. Police allegedly found that Dhruv paid for narcotics Shaikh six times. When police arrested Shaikh on April 20, he allegedly had 35 grams of mephedrone on him. Mephedrone is a psychoactive drug that can enhance mental or physical function temporarily, according to Medical News Today. It is not the same as methadone, and a study found it has similar effects and hazards as MDMA, but it can have more severe negative effects.

Police seized Shaikh's phone and found the communications with Dhruv. They issued a summons and Dhruv was ordered to attend a court hearing on Thursday. When the Times of India contacted Tahil, he refused to comment. "I don't want to comment at the moment," the actor said.

Tahil, 68, has starred on the stage, as well as film and television shows. He had a small role in Richard Attenborough's Oscar-winning Gandhi biopic in 1982. He also appeared in the English-language movies The Deceivers and The Perfect Murder, two 1988 films produced by Merchant Ivory Productions. Tahil also appeared on the BBC shows EastEnders in 2004 and Nuclear Secrets in 2007. Tahil has over 200 credits to his name, including this year's 12 O'Clock and Ramyug. He can be seen in The Family Man and Made in Heaven, two shows available on Amazon Prime Video internationally.