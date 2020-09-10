Ace Hardware Employee Reportedly Refuses to Apologize After Saying 'I Smell Bacon' to Boston Cop

A Boston police union claims an Ace Hardware store employee said "I smell bacon" while a police officer was shopping. The officer claimed the employee refused to apologize and he did not purchase any items in the store. Later, the union said Ace Hardware representatives apologized for the incident. The tweets led Ace Hardware to trend on Twitter.

The Boston Police Patrolmen's Association claimed an officer had a "bad experience" at a store in Allston, Massachusetts on Wednesday. When the officer was in the store, he overheard an employee say "I smell bacon," a reference to the term "pig" for police officers. "When the officer asked for an apology, he was told there’d be none. In response, items purchased were returned and a customer lost," the BPPA claimed.

A few hours later, the union tweeted that Ace Hardware representatives reached out and spoke to the officer involved in the alleged incident. "During the conversation, an apology was offered and graciously accepted by the officer with both parties agreeing that mutual respect benefits us all," the union said. Representatives later told Fox News the incident happened at Model Hardware, owned by Aldo Aichakir. Ace Hardware uses a co-op business model.

"As a local business in the Allston community, Model Hardware values and respects all of our customers," Aichfakir told Fox News. He said he was "disappointed" that a customer had a negative experience. He apologized to the officer and spoke with the employee about the incident.

The BPPA's tweets quickly went viral on Twitter, with Ace Hardware trending. The story was compared to several other incidents in which police officers reported negative experiences in stores. One Twitter user brought up a 2019 incident in Herington, Kansas, where a police officer claimed "pig" and an expletive were written on his McDonald's coffee cup only to have to resign after it was discovered his story was not true. In another case, a Starbucks barista in Oklahoma was fired in 2019 after writing "pig" as the customer's name for a police officer's cup of coffee.