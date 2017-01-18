Absolutely Loving Emily Blunt’s Real Mom Moment: ‘My Boobs Were Exploding’

(Photo: Photo: Benoit Tessier/ Reuters)

Even gorgeous, glamorous A-list actresses have embarrassing moments from time to time. In a recent interview with Instyle, Emily Blunt shared some of the (hilarious) woes of motherhood shortly after she had her and hubby John Krasinski’s second daughter.

“After we got home from the hospital, I didn’t shower for a week, and John and I were like, ‘Let’s go out for dinner,’” the Girl On The Train star said. “I could last only about an hour because my boobs were exploding. When the milk first comes in, it’s like a tsunami. But we went, just to prove to ourselves that we could feel normal for a second.”

Almost every mom on the planet (literally) feels your pain, Emily!

