Aaron Hernandez’s Murder Conviction Officially Dismissed

Aaron Hernandez’s murder conviction has officially been dismissed by a judge. On Tuesday morning, the late NFL star’s legal representatives argued in a Massachusetts court that his conviction could not stand because Hernandez didn’t exhaust all legal options for appeals before committing suicide in his prison cell, according to TMZ.

The prosecutors on the case argued against overturning the murder conviction by accusing the former New England Patriots player of knowing about the rule and using it as a ploy to get a massive payday from the NFL organization for his family.

In the event that Aaron Hernandez’s conviction was dismissed, the Patriots would be required to pay out the remainder of his NFL contract, which is reportedly worth around $6.5 million. The prosecutors claimed that Hernandez knew this information and used the legal loophole to give millions to his family.

Another argument made against his murder conviction dismissal was that the prosecutors did not want Hernandez to be rewarded for cutting his appeal short by killing himself.

Despite the case made by the prosecutors, the judge saw differently and officially cleared the conviction.

An inmate who was allegedly “tight” with Aaron Hernandez gave interesting details about the deceased athlete. The prisoner said that the 27-year-old indicated that he was aware of the legal precedent that states if an “inmate had an open appeal on his case and dies in prison, he is acquitted of the charge and will be deemed not guilty.”

Another detail that surfaced regarding Aaron Hernandez’s death were the Biblical references that were found in his cell and on his body. He reportedly wrote the verse reference, “John 3:16,” on his forehead and left a Bible open to the verse. This behavior reportedly didn’t surprise any of his fellow inmates.

“He was always quoting the Bible,” one inmate said of Hernandez.

“He was a very spiritual guy,” another said.

The night of his suicide, Hernandez allegedly said to another inmate, “Remember when you die, your soul gets reincarnated.”

Also found in Aaron Hernandez’s jail cell at the Souza-Baranowski prison were three suicide letters. The note to his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, has been released. Check out the suicide letter from Aaron Hernandez to his fiancé here.

