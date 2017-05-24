Jail Records Reveal New Details On Aaron Hernandez And A Huge Amount Of Honey Buns

Aaron Hernandez‘s prison records show a pattern of misbehavior before his suicide, which includes a weird incident where he ate 20 honey buns in one night.

According to the Daily Mail, the former New England Patriots player was mistakenly delivered 24 Honey Buns, cosmetics and other food items in November 2013. He realized the food would most likely be confiscated the next day, so he spent all night eating honey buns. He was able to scarf down 20 of the pastries before prison officials discovered their error.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The incident occurred after he was arrested for the June 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernadez was convicted of that murder, but ultimately had the conviction dismissed in the wake of his suicide.

“I’m a smart dude,’” Hernandez reportedly said to a prison official. “I knew you’d be coming for this stuff… that’s why I ate as much food as I could.”

The honey bun incident was just one many times Hernandez misbehaved while serving his sentence.

Up Next: Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Says ‘Prison Lover’ Lied About Suicide Note, Thinks Letter To Daughter Is Forged

The Daily Mail report says Hernandez was involved in 12 incidents that resulted in 21 disciplinary offenses while at the Bristol County Jail. Furthermore, he was in 12 more incidents while at Souza-Baranowski prison. Those later incidents resulted in 78 disciplinary offenses.

“I’ll run this place and keep running s—,” he told guards during one incident.

Another strange incident occurred when Hernandez started eating the letters that were mailed to him. He didn’t want prison guards to keep the letters, so he would eat them.

“I’ll eat the [expletive] and then you don’t get [expletive],” Hernandez said when it happened.

More: Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Details Moment She Learned Of His Suicide, Breaks Down

Other incidents he committed behind bars include numerous fights and being caught with a six-inch shiv.

This is just the latest of many revelations that surfaced after Hernandez’s suicide on April 19. He reportedly had a prison lover, but that account has been challenged. Even the validity of his suicide notes has been challenged by his loved ones.

[h/t Daily Mail]