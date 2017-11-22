911 Call Reveals Moments After Mother Shoots Son, Then Herself

Officials in Pender County, North Carolina have released a 911 call that reveals the moments following an apparent murder-suicide.

Just before midnight on Oct. 16, Jennifer Craig, 43, allegedly gunned-down her 14-year-old son, Kameron Craig, before turning the gun on herself, news station WECT reports.

“We just got here…there’s blood under the door. I kicked the door in and she’s laying in front of the door,” a 911 caller told Pender County dispatchers before handing the phone to another relative who was at the home when the shooting occurred.

“I was laying in the living room on the couch when I heard two loud pops,” the second caller explained. “I called out to who was supposed to be here and they didn’t answer. I couldn’t get in the door and as I was looking at the door, there was blood just running out.”

The shooting occurred at Craig’s mother’s home, where the 14-year-old had been living. According to Teresa Pruitt, Jennifer Craig’s sister, she had been visiting them for a counseling session.

According to the Daily Mail, in the hours before the incident Craig took to Facebook to share bring awareness to seasonal depression.

“The most difficult moment of the year for depression is coming. Depression and anxiety are very personal mental disorders,” she wrote, alluding to her own struggles. “Everyone says: ‘if you need anything, don’t hesitate, I’ll be there for you.’”

Jennifer Craig was declared dead at the scene. Kameron Craig was rushed to Pender Memorial Hospital before being transported to Chapel Hill. He passed away Saturday afternoon.