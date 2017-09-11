Here’s How Many People Are Expected to Gather at Ground Zero Today for 9/11 Anniversary

September 11, 2017 officially marks the 16th anniversary of one of the most tragic and devastating days in American History.

On Monday, citizens all over the country will gather together to remember those lost on 9/11, with many expected to head over the memorial at Ground Zero. According to Time, thousands will head over to the location of the fallen buildings to honor the Americans who were killed in the attack, and the first responders who gave their lives to try and save others.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Each year, a memorial takes place at Ground Zero, where people read the names of those who died during the attack. Some will arrive for moments of silence, while others toll bells to honor the dead.

Families and friends of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center continue to write new messages of love and hope on the wall at Ground Zero, proving that they haven’t forgotten.

All day long, users on social media will post the message “Never Forget,” as they reflect on the day 16 years ago.