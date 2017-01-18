6 Celebs Get Real About The Plastic Surgery They’ve Had Done

Plenty of people undergo plastic surgery—but few will admit it to your face. But that’s not the case for these ballsy celebrities who aren’t afraid to put it all out there. Here’s what they said about the pros and cons of going under the knife and getting injectables. Women’s Health has the scoop below!

1. Kylie Jenner: We’re all familiar with the story of Kylie’s rapidly growing lips, but she swears she hasn’t actually gone under the knife. “I’m not against plastic surgery,” Kylie wrote on her website last year. “Full disclosure: I’ve only been under once before, when I went to the dentist and I didn’t react well; it really scared me. I threw up and I was SO nauseous the next day. But as of now, I only have lip fillers. Like I’ve said before, it has always been a huge insecurity of mine and I wanted to make a change.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: Araya Diaz / Getty Images)

2. Courteney Cox: Courteney made headlines recently for opening up about the work she’s had done. “Sometimes you find yourself trying and then you look at a picture of yourself and go, ‘Oh, God,’” she said in a recent episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls. “Like, you look horrible. I have done things that I regret, and luckily they’re things that dissolve and go away. So, um, that’s good, because it’s not always been my best look.” Her new motto: “Just let it be.”

(Photo: Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images)

3. Iggy Azalea: The rapper got a boob job last year and was more than happy to chat about her new tatas. “I love them so much I had to talk about them,” she told E! “I’d feel better not to have some secret. It’s much freer to say it and then you don’t have to worry someone will dig it up.’”

(Photo: JB Lacroix / Getty Images)

>> Read More: Miranda Lambert Squashes Rumors That She Had Weight Loss Surgery

To see the rest of the celebrities who have gotten plastic surgery, click here for the original post from Women’s Health!