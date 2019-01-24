’50 Shades’ Author E.L. James Releasing New Romance Book, ‘The Mister’

Those who were left wanting more after the third Fifty Shades Of Grey installment was published will be excited to learn about The Mister, author E.L. James’ newest foray into erotic literature.

James describes The Mister, which is slated for an April 16 release, as an “erotic love story” and “a Cinderella story for the twenty-first century.”

Much like the Fifty Shades trilogy (as well as its billion-dollar movie franchise), The Mister will be a story that centers around sex, wealth and other indulgences, featuring a rich Londoner who “has rarely slept alone.” Described as a “rollercoaster ride of danger and desire that leaves the reader breathless to the very last page,” James fans can count on the idea that it will be quite similar to Fifty Shades.

“The Mister is a contemporary romance set in London, Cornwall and Eastern Europe that introduces readers to the privileged and aristocratic young Englishman Maxim Trevelyan and the mysterious, talented and beautiful Alessia Demachi, who’s recently arrived in London owning little more than a dangerous and troublesome past,” publisher Vintage Books announced.

“I’m so excited to finally get this passionate new romance out into the world,” James said in a statement. “It’s a Cinderella story for the twenty-first century. Maxim and Alessia have led me on a fascinating journey and I hope that my readers will be swept away by their thrilling and sensual tale, just as I was while writing, and that, like me, they fall in love with them.”

The Mister comes nearly eight years after the first book in the Fifty Shades franchise made James a household name. She alluded to writing another novel back in 2017, when she said “there’s a chance” that she might write a fourth Fifty Shades book.

“There’s a chance,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But I’ve got other things I’d like to do. I’ve written another novel as well.”

Check out an excerpt from The Mister, courtesy of the Today show, where James made her big announcement: