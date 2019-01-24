’50 Shades’ Author E.L. James Releasing New Romance Book, ‘The Mister’

Those who were left wanting more after the third Fifty Shades Of Grey installment was published will be excited to learn about The Mister, author E.L. James’ newest foray into erotic literature.
James describes The Mister, which is slated for an April 16 release, as an “erotic love story” and “a Cinderella story for the twenty-first century.”
Much like the Fifty Shades trilogy (as well as its billion-dollar movie franchise), The Mister will be a story that centers around sex, wealth and other indulgences, featuring a rich Londoner who “has rarely slept alone.” Described as a “rollercoaster ride of danger and desire that leaves the reader breathless to the very last page,” James fans can count on the idea that it will be quite similar to Fifty Shades.
“The Mister is a contemporary romance set in London, Cornwall and Eastern Europe that introduces readers to the privileged and aristocratic young Englishman Maxim Trevelyan and the mysterious, talented and beautiful Alessia Demachi, who’s recently arrived in London owning little more than a dangerous and troublesome past,” publisher Vintage Books announced.
“I’m so excited to finally get this passionate new romance out into the world,” James said in a statement. “It’s a Cinderella story for the twenty-first century. Maxim and Alessia have led me on a fascinating journey and I hope that my readers will be swept away by their thrilling and sensual tale, just as I was while writing, and that, like me, they fall in love with them.”
The Mister comes nearly eight years after the first book in the Fifty Shades franchise made James a household name. She alluded to writing another novel back in 2017, when she said “there’s a chance” that she might write a fourth Fifty Shades book.
“There’s a chance,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “But I’ve got other things I’d like to do. I’ve written another novel as well.”
Check out an excerpt from The Mister, courtesy of the Today show, where James made her big announcement:
Alessia opens the door but freezes on the threshold of the room.
He’s here.
The Mister!
Fast asleep facedown and sprawled naked across the large bed. She stands, shocked and fascinated at once, her feet rooted to the wooden floor as she stares. He’s stretched across the length of the bed, tangled in his duvet but naked . . . very naked. His face is turned toward her but covered by unkempt brown hair. One arm is beneath the pillow that supports his head, the other extended toward her. He has broad, defined shoulders, and on his biceps is an elaborate tattoo that is partially hidden by the bedding. His back is sun-kissed with a tan that fades as his hips narrow to dimples and to a pale, taut backside.
His long, muscular legs disappear beneath a knot of gray duvet and silver silk bedspread, though his foot sticks out over the edge of the mattress. He stirs, the muscles in his back rippling, and his eyelids flicker open to reveal unfocused but brilliant green eyes. Alessia stops breathing, convinced he’ll be angry that she’s woken him. Their eyes meet, but he shifts and turns his face away. He settles down and goes back to sleep.