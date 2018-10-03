5 South Carolina Police Officers Shot During Incident, Suspect Detained

Five law enforcement officers in South Carolina are in an unknown condition after being shot by a man now in custody, reported The Miami Herald Wednesday.

The paper reported that just before 5 p.m., Florence County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby said three sheriff’s deputies and two City of Florence police officers were shot by a man who was at large for a period of time before taken into custody. No information about the suspect has been released.

“The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody,” the Florence County Emergency Management Twitter account announced just after 5 p.m. “We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress.”

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

People were warned to stay away from Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road, according to a tweet from Florence County Emergency Management, where the suspect was holed up inside a home.

“Due to a high priority call in Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Rd in FLORENCE. There is an active shooter incident in progress at this time,” the agency tweeted prior to the suspect’s detention. “We are advising everyone to stay away from this area. We have FCSO along with City PD and other first responders handling this situation.”

Due to a high priority call in Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Rd in FLORENCE. There is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area. We have FCSO along with City PD and other first responders handling this situation. pic.twitter.com/qvpYJPIAZk — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

West Florence High School was put under lockdown, with any practicing teams brought inside, abcnews4.com reported.

State Rep. Jay Jordan of Florence asked at the South Carolina State House that everyone pause for a moment of silence for the officers.

