4th of July: 2021 Celebrations Already Lead to Multiple Accidents Around the Country

The Fourth of July fell on Sunday this year, giving Americans a three-day weekend to celebrate Independence Day. It also meant there were more chances for fireworks accidents. Although officials warn people to leave fireworks to the professionals every year, many Americans still have their own explosive celebrations in their backyards. The biggest fireworks-related accident this week happened in Los Angeles, where it is illegal to purchase fireworks. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department seized hundreds of pounds of illegal fireworks from a home in South Los Angeles. Police decided it would be too dangerous to transport the explosives through a densely populated area, so they planned to destroy the fireworks at the scene using a total containment vessel. The entire TCV exploded though, damaging nearby homes and buildings. Seventeen people, including law enforcement personnel and civilians, were injured in the explosion. The fireworks the caused the explosion were seized from Arturo Ceja III, federal authorities said, reports CNN. He was arrested Saturday by ATF agents and is accused of transporting explosives without a permit or license. He allegedly bought the fireworks in Nevada and planned to sell them in California to make a profit. "The initial investigation by local authorities estimated that approximately 5,000 pounds of fireworks were found; however, today the ATF determined that Ceja was storing approximately 32,000 pounds of fireworks in his backyard," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said Saturday. The incident in Los Angeles was just one of many involving fireworks this week. Scroll on for a look at some others across the country.

Champaign, Illinois house fire Video from a fire at 3901 Tallgrass Dr this afternoon. The cause of this fire is undetermined as investigators remain on scene. However, there is a high probability that the cause is fireworks. #Fireworks with a wick or shoots in the air is illegal to use in the @champaigncity pic.twitter.com/HsNZd5dBhk — Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) July 4, 2021 On Saturday evening, firefighters in Champaign, Illinois rushed to a one-family, two-story home to put out a massive fire. Video shows the entire house on fire, with smoke billowing from the roof. There were no injuries reported, but the residents of the home were displaced. The cause of the fire is ongoing, but there is a "high probability" that fireworks caused it, the fire department said. prevnext

Ocean City, Maryland beach explosion A Fourth of July fireworks celebration in Ocean City, Maryland, was canceled after some rockets ignited prematurely and shocked a crowd of beachgoers. https://t.co/aojkt4FWnz pic.twitter.com/31Ty66WPLR — ABC News (@ABC) July 4, 2021 There was a massive explosion in Ocean City, Maryland on Sunday. The entire night's worth of fireworks accidentally exploded all at once on the beach. Firefighters found the fireworks were set off by accident. No bystanders were hurt, but a fireworks employee suffered "minor injuries." The employee reportedly refused to be taken to a hospital. prevnext

Kirksville, Missouri man loses a hand A Kirksville, Missouri man lost his hand in a fireworks accident Friday night, reports KTVO. The 30-year-old was lighting fireworks at the time of the accident, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital via helicopter and listed in stable condition. His name was not released. prevnext

Murfreesboro, Tennessee man loses part of his hand On Wednesday, a Murfreesboro, Tennessee man lost part of his hand when he tried to shoot off a firework mortar from the sunroof of his car, Murfreesboro Police said. A 20-year-old woman with the 21-year-old man was also injured in the explosion, reports the Daily News Journal. The man told emergency medical personnel the mortar exploded in the tube. They tried to preserve the other parts of his hand but were unsuccessful. “Fireworks are made of explosives and are dangerous when used improperly,” MPD Capt. Cary Gensemer said. “Users should read the instructions and safety warnings. Bad things can happen, as was the case with this accident; a man’s life is changed forever.” prevnext

Fireworks explode in the face of Hoosick Falls, New York man (Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images, Getty) In Hoosick Falls, New York, a 31-year-old man was seriously injured when a firework exploded in his face, reports NEWS10. The man was reportedly setting up a fireworks display at the time of the accident, police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital via medical helicopter. "As the summer months approach and people begin to celebrate, we must keep in mind the danger of fireworks," the Hoosick Falls police chief said in a statement. "I understand the joy of celebrating with fireworks but we need to understand that Fireworks need to be handled by professionals." prevnext

Fireworks explode in the face of Waukegan, Illinois man A Waukegan, Illinois man was hospitalized after fireworks exploded in his face. The man's grandmother, Carmen Benson, told WLS her grandson was trying to set off light fireworks at the time. When they didn't go off as expected, he went to check on them. They then exploded in his face, Benson said. "His face is almost gone," she told ABC7 Chicago. "It doesn't make sense why do they sell this kind of stuff for these people to buy and light fireworks for the kids." prevnext