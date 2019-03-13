4-Year-Old Boy Idolizes Mailman, ‘Helps’ with Route Every Day

Some little boys idolize firemen, some look up to professional athletes, and others adore… their mailman.

The highlight of 4-year-old Carter Lawson’s afternoon is when he waits outside and helps his neighborhood mail carrier, Mike, with his route. They even have matching outfits. Mike, who has been in the U.S. Postal Service for nine years, says it’s the best part of his day as well.

“Every letter carrier has stops he looks forward to and this is the one I look forward to every day. He’s the end of my day, and the best part of my day — not just because it’s the end, because he’s such a cute little guy.”

