3 Right-Wing Extremists Arrested in Las Vegas, Allegedly Intended to Spark Violence During George Floyd Protest

It has been reported that three right-wing extremists have been arrested in Las Vegas, after allegedly intending to spark violence during a protest of the death of George Floyd. According to the Reno Gazette Journal, the men were arrested Saturday while they were on their way to a protest taking place downtown Las Vegas. According to the criminal complaint against them, the men had apparently been seen in a parking lot, making Molotov cocktails in glass bottles and filling up gas cans.

Andrew T. Lynam Jr., 23, Stephen T. Parshall, 35, and William L. Loomis, 40, were being held in the Clark County jail Wednesday, on $1 million bond each. It is unclear if they are still behind bars, but the RGJ noted that court records did not list lawyers for any of them. All three men are white and have past U.S. military experience, with federal prosecutors stating that their plan actually began in April. At the time, the men were apparently conspiring to carry out their plan on protests related to the reopening of businesses that had closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The criminal complaint against the men was filed in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas on Wednesday, and it reveled that the three white men self-identify themselves with the "boogaloo" movement. U.S. prosecutors stated in the document that this is "a term used by extremists to signify coming civil war and/or fall of civilization." U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada Nicholas A. Trutanich stated that authorities have kept their sights on those who would hijacking peaceful U.S. protests with violent instigation in order to to exploit "the real and legitimate outrage over Mr. Floyd’s death for their own radical agendas."

Floyd died on May 25, while being arrested by four former Minnesota police officers. One of the officers, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck while Floyd cried out that he couldn't breathe, as seen in footage of the arrest that was shot by citizens who witnessed it. All four officers have since been arrested in connection to Floyd's death, with Chauvin being charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.