2019 Kennedy Center Honors: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel?

The 42nd Kennedy Center Honors will air on Sunday night on CBS, showcasing the annual event held earlier on Dec. 8 in Washington, D.C. The broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET on CBS or subscribers can stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV. But due to Sunday NFL football, some areas will see the start of The Kennedy Center Honors begin a little later.

According to a tweet from CBS, the NFL late games will delay Sunday programming 10 minutes in Northern Ohio, parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, northern Illinois, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Charlotte, North Carolina. Viewers in northern Florida and southern Georgia will see a delay of 15 minutes.

CBSN will also broadcast a red carpet special at 7 p.m. ET. CBS News also indicates they will have behind-the-scenes interviews during the special.

The honorees at the 2019 event include actress Sally Field, who followed her honor by getting arrested Friday alongside Jane Fonda, Sesame Street, musician Michael Tilson Thomas, Linda Ronstadt, and Earth Wind & Fire.

According to CBS News, the Kennedy Center Honors pays tribute to “icons in the arts.” Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter also called the honorees in 2019 a “reflection of America.”

“This is the biggest social evening of the year in Washington and we get the Hollywood stars, the broadcast stars, and we have the political leaders, as well, so it’s a rare combination. And we have a really good group of honorees,” Kennedy Center Board of Trustees chair David Rubenstein said about the event.

On hand to help honor this year’s selections were major names like Kevin Kline, Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon Levitt, and many more.

Hanks was on hand to honor Sally Field, who he praised as having a body of work that has grown in “the most impressive way than any actor in Hollywood.”

Field made headlines aside from the event when she was arrested Friday after taking part in Jane Fonda’s ongoing Fire Drill Friday climate protests in DC. She joins Ted Danson, Sam Waterson, Diane Lane and Piper Perabo as names arrested during the event.

Prior to her appearance, Field praised Fonda on social media and echoed her decision to join at the event.

“Time to get out and scream loud, ’cause if you don’t do it, nobody else will,” Field shouted. “I am a mother, I am a grandmother, the time is now. We cannot sit back in our comfort zones, on our couches and wonder, ‘What can we do?’ We can get out, we can do something.”

See Field and the others honored during Sunday’s telecast. Check the details from CBS News below.

