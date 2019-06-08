2019 Belmont Stakes: Fans Questioning Why Winning Horse Wasn’t Dq’d After Bump

On the surface, the 2019 Belmont Stakes appeared to be run without any controversy, with Sir Duke taking home the win. There was a bump during the race, which led some fans to wonder why there was no disqualification or objective as seen at last month’s Kentucky Derby.

During the race, Sir Winston’s late surge led to War of Will bumping into Tacitus, the eventual second place winner. However, since Sir Winston and War of Will have the same trainer, Mark E. Casse, no objection was filed. The two horses have different owners though, as War of Will is owned by Gary Barber. Sir Winston is owned by Tracy Farmer.

“Sir Winston moved out and bumped! Derby precedence has been set. DQ. Tacitus is the winner. Good job with the French Open nonplay this morning,” one fan wrote.

“Need a DQ in this race if you are going to be consistent….” another added.

“Gosh War of Will nearly got it again! Just saw on replay. How unlucky! Congrats to Sir Winston!” another viewer tweeted.

“Congratulations Sir Winston… for cutting my horse off and who cares because it’s NY and not Kentucky,” another wrote.

“Watched the replay of the Belmont Stakes. I never watch races live anymore. Looked like there was lots of bumping and moving and changing lanes,” a longtime racing fan wrote. “No DQ? Seems like there was lots of bumping and moving and changing lanes in the Kentucky Derby. Was that DQ warranted? Probably not.”

“So they DQ Maximum Security at the derby but not Sir Winston? What a joke,” another wrote.

After the end of the Kentucky Derby, Maximum Security was disqualified from the win after the results were objected to. A judge reversed Maximum Security’s win, finding that the horse did get in the way of the other horses, pushing the field outside. Country House was given the title, making it the first time in the 145-year history of the Kentucky Derby that the winner was disqualified right after the race.

Since Country House did not race in the Preakness Stakes, there was no chance for a Triple Crown this year. War of Will, which finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby, won the Preakness. Unfortunately, War of Will came in ninth at Belmont Sunday.

At Belmont, Tacitus finished second, ahead of Joevia in third, reports CBS Sports. Tax followed in fourth with Master Fencer, Spinoff, Evefast, Intrepid Heart, War of Will and Bourbon War making up the rest of the field.

