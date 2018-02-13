Luger Emily Sweeney Knocked out of Winter Olympics After Frightening Crash

Trending

Team USA luger Emily Sweeney was knocked out of the 2018 Winter Olympics after a terrifying crash during the final heat of the women’s singles competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Sweeney, a first-time Olympian, lost control at curve 9 of the Alpensia Sliding Centre track and crashed against the sides before falling off her sled. Medical personnel rushed to her side before she finally stood up and walked roughly 10 minute after her crash, the Associated Press reports.

She avoided serious injury during her crash — but she’s still out of the games.

Spectators and viewers at home took to social media to voice their concern for Sweeney, who they say appeared to have hit her neck and her head.

Sweeney was able to get up and smile to fans as she walked alongside the track, where she was greeted with cheers.

The on-site doctor said that Sweeney was “banged up” but had no broken bones following the crash, USA Today reported. As she was helped into an ambulance, Sweeney reportedly assured spectators, “I’m fine.” According to an online broadcast, she was taken to a hospital.

Sweeney, 24, is competing in her first Olympics after missing out on a spot in the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. She’s a junior world champion, and her older sister Megan is a former Olympic luger.

CNN reports that Sweeney, who is also a member of the National Guard, missed out on a spot on the 2010 Winter Olympics team after losing a special race-off — to her big sister.

This story is developing…

