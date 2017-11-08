2-Year-Old Drowns After Father Passes out Drunk in Garden

A father in Pennsylvania faces charges after his toddler son drowned while he was allegedly passed out drunk.

David Gammon, 35, of Sharon, Pennsylvania has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment for the incident that occurred on September 10 in which Gammon’s 2-year-old son, Annakin, died.

Investigators allege that Gammon, who told police that he had been sipping on a Four Loco prior to taking his two sons outside to play, passed out in the garden of their Sharon home. It is estimated that Gammon’s children were left unsupervised for 30 minutes, during which time 2-year-old Annakin and a 5-year-old child with special needs wandered off, news station WKBN reported.

Another child at the home alerted a neighbor when he couldn’t wake his father and was unable to locate his brothers. The neighbor, a witness in the case, claimed that it took yelling at and shaking Gammon to finally wake him. The witness also alleged that Gammon smelled of alcohol and appeared to be disoriented.

The two boys were reported missing and later located at a home blocks away in Masury, Ohio. The 5-year-old child was found playing outside of the home. Annakin was found unresponsive in the swimming pool. His death was ruled a drowning.

“There is probable cause that David Gammon was reckless in consuming enough alcohol, while caring for his children, that he lost consciousness allowing them to wander from the property” police said in a statement.

Gammon remains in jail on $150,000 bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for November 17.