2 Iconic Video Game Characters Just Appeared as Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons for the 1st Time Ever

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is bringing two of the most iconic video game characters of all time to life for the first time this year, turning Mario and Pac-Man into larger-than-life balloons.

Mario and Pac-Man have been household names for more than 40 years, with the mustachioed hero of the Mushroom Kingdom making his debut in 1985’s Super Mario Bros. and the yellow, pie-shaped character first appearing in the 1980 arcade game with which he shares his name.

Neither Mario nor Pac-Man has ever appeared as a balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, however — until this year.

Mario balloon during the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Mario makes his debut as a massive balloon this year in honor of Super Mario Bros.’ 40th anniversary and the upcoming 2026 release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The beloved plumber, whose balloon measures in at over 43 feet tall and 51 feet long, appears in his classic blue overalls and red cap while posing with his arms outstretched as he prepares for the ride of a lifetime.

Pac-Man is also taking to the skies for the first time at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, measuring in at over 37 feet tall and 40 feet long, and holding a pair of shiny red cherries.

PAC-MAN by Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Inc. is seen taking a test flight during the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest

This isn’t Pac-Man’s first-ever appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, however, as he previously made his debut in the 1982 parade as a special walking character alongside his wife, Ms. Pac-Man. The two would return the following year alongside their child, Baby Pac-Man.

How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Mario by Nintendo is seen taking a test flight during the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade special begins at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, Nov. 27, Thanksgiving Day. At the same time, Telemundo will be offering coverage of the parade in Spanish with hosts Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz and Clovis Nienow. An encore telecast of the parade will air at 2 p.m. ET/PT.