Major Changes Made to Shrek Balloon for 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Shrek is making his grand return to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year after 15 years — but the beloved ogre will be looking a whole lot different.

Shrek’s Onion Carriage balloon will make its debut at the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, featuring Shrek riding in his iconic onion carriage alongside wife Fiona, their teenage children Fergus, Farkle, and Felicia, and friends Donkey, Fiona, Gingy, and Pinocchio.

The new Shrek balloon, which will make its first parade appearance ahead of the upcoming release of Shrek 5 in 2027, marks the first public appearances of teenage Fergus and Farkle.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 01: Shrek’s Onion Carriage from Universal Pictures’ Dreamworks Animation is seen taking a test flight during the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloonfest at MetLife Stadium on November 01, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s)

It also breaks the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade record for the most characters featured on a single balloon, beating out the Trolls balloon, which included four characters.

Shrek previously appeared as a solo character on his previous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon, which made its debut in 2007. The beloved character made the trip from Far Far Away at 44 feet tall and just over 48 feet long following the release of Shrek the Third earlier that year.

Shrek became a fan-favorite balloon and appeared regularly through the 2010 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which marked the original balloon’s final flight following the release of Shrek Forever After. After that final appearance, the balloon was retired, giving fans 15 years without an ogre-riffic Thanksgiving — until now.

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 22: The Shrek balloon makes his first appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic)

How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade special begins at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, Nov. 27, Thanksgiving Day. At the same time, Telemundo will be offering coverage of the parade in Spanish with hosts Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz and Clovis Nienow. An encore telecast of the parade will air at 2 p.m. ET/PT.