See 15-Year-Old Meghan Markle Pose in Front of Buckingham Palace

In light of Meghan Markle’s wedding into the Royal Family, an old photo has resurfaced of a teenage Markle posing in front of Buckingham Palace long before she was famous.

Markle, 36, married Prince Harry on Saturday morning and as Twitter users noted, she has come a long way from the 15-year-old girl who smiled for the camera in front of Buckingham Palace 22 years ago.

According to a report by Metro News, the picture comes from Markle’s trip to Europe in the summer of 1996.

Meghan Markle posing in front of the palace at age 15.. and marrying the prince 22 years later. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/fcBKt6owDs — mean plastic (@meanpIastic) May 19, 2018



She sits beside her friend Ninaki Priddy in the photo. The two of them were big-time royal admirers. As tourists, they stopped to see the grandiose palace and marvel at the centuries-old monarchy still presiding over the United Kingdom.

Now, Markle is officially a part of that family. On Saturday morning, Queen Elizabeth II conferred the title of Duke of Sussex onto Prince Harry. A few short hours later, he and Markle said their vows. She now officially holds the title of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

Contrary to popular belief, Markle is not officially a princess. That title is reserved for women born into the royal family, such as Princess Charlotte, the second child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, the term is often used for convenience and out of respect.

Still, many couldn’t help putting the photo of a young and impressionable Markle beside Saturday’s images of the smiling bride she had become. Markle stunned onlookers as she walked into St. George’s Chapel and down the aisle. She wore a simple yet elegant gown with a 16-foot-long train and a cathedral-length veil.

Prince Harry and Markle stood at the altar on Saturday morning and made their lifelong vows. She was all smiles, grinning through her veil during the service. The Prince appeared to be extremely emotional, and viewers noticed one moment where he whispered a compliment to her under his breath.

“You look amazing,” Prince Harry said during the ceremony. “I’m so lucky.”

The whole event had Harry looking vulnerable on screen. He was unabashedly wiping tears from his eyes during the ceremony. He looked impressive in his British Army Blue and Royals frock coat, reminding the assembled crowd of his extensive military record. He showed that even the toughest soldier can put his emotions on display as the moment overcame him.

Markle herself didn’t appear to shed a tear throughout the whole proceeding. She was all smiles as she listened raptly to the speakers, said her vows and slipped a ring onto her groom’s finger. She wore a long-sleeve boat neck Givenchy gown with a long train and a cathedral-length veil, as well as Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara.

The royal wedding began at 7 a.m. ET, meaning that admirers in the U.S. were up early on this Saturday morning. In Windsor Town it was 11 a.m. BST (British Summer Time) as the crowd assembled in and outside of St. George’s Chapel.