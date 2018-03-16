13-Year-Old Dies After Sinus Infection Spreads to His Brain

Marquel Brumley, a 13-year-old boy from Michigan, died Sunday after a sinus infection spread to his brain, according to his relatives.

Peggy Gilbert, a relative of Marguel, told WNEM that the eighth grade student started complaining about cold symptoms and a headache a few weeks ago. He was diagnosed with a “viral infection” and, according to Gilbert, his family was told it would “run its course.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Marquel then started experiencing migraines and went to several emergency rooms. A week before his death, he developed another serious migraine and was rushed back to the hospital. He was given an MRI, and doctors found a brain infection.

He suffered two strokes and was rushed to an Ann Arbor, Michigan hospital for brain surgery. But Gilbert said he never recovered.

“Every day without fail, ‘love you Aunt Nicki. See you later,” his aunt, Nicole Alexander, told WNEM. “If they spent the night here he wouldn’t go to bed without telling me he loved me. Really just a sweetheart. I’m going to miss having him around.”

His sister, Alexandria Brumley, said Marquel was her favorite person. “I feel like it’s not real. I feel like he’s gonna come back. But I know he’s not gonna come back,” she said of her brother’s death.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, viral infections like the common cold can clear up on their own, but if pain continues or spreads to the eyes or brain it can become serious. If pain persists, it is important to give your doctor regular updates.

Marquel’s family is hoping to share his story and make more people aware of the seriousness of sinus infections.

“If we can raise awareness so other people don’t go through this, it’s worth it. You don’t expect to lose somebody you care about and love so much from something as simple as a sinus infection,” Alexander told PEOPLE. “You just don’t.”

The family says Marquel also saved the lives of seven others through organ donations.

“It’s bittersweet, the human part of us is selfish and would rather have him here,” Alexander told PEOPLE. “At the same time, if we can prevent another family from feeling what we’re feeling, it’s a wonderful thing.”

Marquel’s family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical expenses and his funeral. They have raised $11,680 from 335 donations after only eight days.



Photo credit: GoFundMe