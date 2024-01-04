11,000 Pounds of Charcuterie Meats Recalled

A key ingredient may be missing from your next charcuterie board. More than 11,000 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products have been recalled after a sample of the product tested positive Salmonella, the bacteria responsible for causing approximately 1.35 million infections and 420 deaths in the United States every year, per the CDC.

The recall, issued by the Mount Olive, New Jersey establishment on Jan. 3, incldes 18-oz. plastic tray packages containing "BUSSETO FOODS CHARCUTERIE SAMPLER Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa," which were sold as a twin pack with two 9-oz. packages, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. Products included in the recall have lot code L075330300, "BEST IF USED BY APR 27 24," and bear establishment number "EST. 7543B" inside the USDA mark of inspection and "EST. #47967" printed with the lot and date codes. The charcuterie meat products were produced on Oct. 30 and shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The FSIS said the recall was issued after it was "notified that a sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture tested positive for Salmonella," noting that it is currently working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners "to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella. Minnesota collected unopened ready-to-eat charcuterie sampler product as part of the investigation. The product tested positive for Salmonella. Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product sample is related to the outbreak. The investigation is ongoing."

Consumption of products contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common foodborne illness that is estimated to cause about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the U.S. every year. Symptoms of salmonellosis typically begin six hours to six days after infection and can lest four to seven days. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. Although most people recover and do not require treatment, in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized.

Due to the health risks associated with products potentially contaminated with salmonella, the FSIS urged consumers who purchased the recalled Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products not to eat them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.