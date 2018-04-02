11-Foot Alligator Found Swimming in Florida Family’s Pool

A Florida family’s fun in the sun came to an abrupt halt when they discovered an 11-foot alligator in their pool.

On Saturday, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department posted a series of videos and images to their Facebook page of an 11-foot alligator that a Florida family had discovered swimming in their pool.

The alligator, which appeared to be relaxed and making itself at home in its new aquatic surroundings, was eventually pulled from the swimming pool by a trapper, who managed to rope it around its upper torso. The gator had to be pulled through a screen door and taken to a grassy portion of the yard before he could be taken away.

This isn’t the first alligator that has decided to make itself at home at somebody else’s house.

In November, the Cape Coral Police Department posted a video of an alligator on a couple’s doorstep, dubbing the reptile a “suspicious package.” The alligator reportedly walked from a swampy area to the family’s house in search of a shady spot.

In June, another alligator decided to dip more than just its toes in a Florida family’s swimming pool. According to reports, a pool cleaner arrived to clean a Florida family’s pool only to discover that an alligator had taken up residence there. The man called police, who eventually showed up with a trapper to remove the reptile.

In April, a Mount Pleasant, South Carolina woman named Susie Polston thought she had an unwelcome intruder, but it turned out to be a giant reptile. After calling 911 and telling her family to hide, Polston discovered that the intruder was actually a 10-foot alligator that had made its way into her home.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Florida state wildlife officials consider alligators found in populated areas a “nuisance” if they measure more than four feet long. The gators are typically euthanized instead of relocated because they tend to return to the place where they were captured.